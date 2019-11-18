A 33-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly luring a child using social media during the summer of 2018.

Police said that in August 2018, a child was lured by a man using the Instagram username “ughshutupbrian” and the Facebook account “Brianmatthew22”.

The same man also accessed and possessed child sexual abuse material on the Internet, investigators said.

On Aug. 22, officers from Toronto Police Services’ Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Brown’s Line and Lakeshore Boulevard West and took a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.

Brian Drury, of Toronto, has been charged with luring a child under the age of 18, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in a North York courtroom on Dec. 5.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Reports of online sexual exploitation of children can also be made online.