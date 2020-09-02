TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly altered Canadian passports, university degrees and medical and legal documents.

A fraud investigation was prompted after the Toronto Police Service’s financial crime unit said they were first made aware of the allegations in November of 2019.

According to investigators, the suspect was operating under a number of different aliases, including Synergy Capital, Onyx Platinum Developments, Onyx Medical Supplies, Joseph Bell and Onyx Belleus.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said the man was using the forged documents to “support claims of representing legitimate businesses” in an effort to make “high value” purchases of sales and medical equipment.

On Tuesday, 52-year-old Toronto resident Onis Belleus was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a forged passport, eight counts of forgery and a number of other offences.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking those with information relating to the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.