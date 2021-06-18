TORONTO -- A Toronto man who used to work in the automotive industry selling used cars has lost an appeal to become a car salesman again.

The Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) alleged that Sai Lucas Lu of Toronto ran a numbered company and used forged documents, bought cars written off by insurance companies and operated as an illegal, unlicensed dealer.

OMVIC said Lu then sold the vehicles to unsuspecting buyers and also leased them to Uber and Lyft drivers who were also unaware of their condition.

The cars had been written off as total losses by insurance companies, but it's alleged they were purchased at salvage auctions, fixed up and sold to buyers with fake paperwork.

"He certainly can't sell a car legally in Ontario today," CEO of OMVIC John Carmichael said. “This is the type of person we do not want in the automotive industry in Ontario."

OMVIC said that Lu had many past infractions that should not allow him to return to selling cars.

“There are multiple complaints were consumers purchased vehicles that were unsafe, had been in accidents where the mechanical condition wasn't disclosed," Carmichael said.

OMVIC said there are 40,000 registered car sales staff in the province.

When OMVIC denied Lu a chance to have his sales licenced reinstated, he appealed but Ontario’s Licence Appeal Tribunal agreed with OMVIC that Lu should not be allowed to sell cars.

When buying a used car to protect yourself, you can get a used vehicle information package from Ontario’s Transportation Ministry and get a Carfax history report.

Buyers should look for signs of wear or accident damage and have the car checked by your own mechanic. Once a vehicle is put on the hoist and inspected, a mechanic should be able to see signs if it’s a rebuilt wreck.

Also, if you buy from an OMVIC registered dealer and feel you have been deceived, you can apply to OMVIC’s compensation fund which could pay a car buyer up to $45,000 in compensation.

As for Lu, even though he is barred from selling cars now, he can re-apply in several years to try and get his licence again.

He would have to show that he has changed and can be trusted to sell vehicles in the province.