Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Toronto resident Andre O’Neil Atkinson.

On Jan. 18, officers were called for a shooting in the Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue area of Etobicoke.

Police say that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Atkinson, was reportedly shot inside a building. Paramedics commenced life-saving measures, however, Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atkinson’s death was the city’s seventh known homicide of 2022.

A statement issued Thursday said that officers arrested 19-year-old Toronto resident Jaleem Adbella-Smith on Jan. 20 and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

In addition, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Toronto resident Mohamid Lamin Singateh, 21, who is wanted for one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

Police did not provide an image of Singateh.

Toronto police are appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of Singateh to contact them at 416-808-7400.