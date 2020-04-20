Toronto man, 23, arrested in murder of retired surgeon and philanthropist
Paul Morgan, pictured above, was found dead inside a Toronto home on April 14. (Supplied)
TORONTO -- A charge of second-degree murder has been laid against a 23-year-old Toronto man in connection with the death of a retired oral surgeon, who was a well-known philanthropist.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a North York home, located on Howard Drive, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:15 a.m. on April 14 for a “sudden death.”
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the body of 79-year-old Toronto man with “obvious signs of trauma.” He has since been identified as Dr. Paul Morgan.
In the aftermath of his death, family friends of Morgan told CTV News Toronto he was a generous man, who donated to many charities and spent time volunteering with Indigenous communities.
Morgan was the recipient of the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and also acted as a surety to at-risk youth across Toronto.
Morgan’s cause of death has not been released by officials.
On Monday morning, investigators announced an arrest had been made in the case.
Makoons Maewasige-Moore is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.