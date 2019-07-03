

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





It will soon be a bit easier to grab a local brew in Toronto.

On Wednesday, Toronto city council approved amendments to zoning bylaws aimed at helping local breweries set up shop.

Prior to the passing of the motion, city councillor Mike Layton held a news conference to discuss the report he built with his “cask force.”

The councillor, who represents Ward 11 University-Rosedale, said existing zoning barriers within the city made it difficult for small craft breweries to establish brewpubs.

“We put forward a motion that focuses on two things, bringing down some of the barriers to craft beer and that is now reflected in the motion in the staff report that is before the committee today to try to address some of the barriers to starting a craft brewery and the second was to ensure that beer events and beer tourism was a part of our city’s economic development strategy as it is in other cities across North America and across the world,” he said.

Layton said he realized the zoning bylaws that pertain to breweries in the city were “rather dated” after helping Henderson Brewery open in his ward.

“Trying to get an approval done was difficult,” he said.

Owners of Henderson Brewery echoed Layton’s sentiment, saying opening up shop was surprisingly problematic.

“It was a surprise when we went to open our small brewery that the city didn’t really have any place for craft breweries, that they were looking at us like they would look at a giant manufacturer who might be making millions of liters of beer a week,” Steve Himel said.

“As a result of that, it was not an easy process to get from then to now.”

While adopting the motion, city councillor Brad Bradford, who represents Ward 19 Beaches-East York, said the changes were a “big win for the city.”

“As the economy changes and as we look to maintain employment, look to maintain manufacturing, having a zoning bylaw that reflects that changing dynamic is really important,” he said.