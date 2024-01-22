Toronto is the best place to live and work as a moviemaker this year: report

Hollywood is known for its rich film industry but Toronto may be pushing Tinseltown out of the limelight, as it was just named the best place to live – and work – as a moviemaker.

MovieMaker magazine revealed its annual list of the top places to live and work for the year, and while it does note Los Angeles and New York City are hall-of-famers for the industry, it suggests starting off in a “livable, affordable community with enough film, TV or commercial jobs to pay the bills – and with the lowest possible cost of living, the shortest possible commute, and the least general stress.”

To compile this list, the magazine sifts through questionnaires sent to film commissions, as well as discussions with moviemakers. It also takes into consideration the cost of living, overall happiness and research into financial incentives.

While three other Canadian cities cracked the list – Montreal, Que. in 10th and Calgary, Alta. in eighth, and Vancouver, B.C. in fifth – Toronto reigns supreme in first, beating out notable American cities like Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia. In 2023, Toronto ranked fourth, following New Orleans, Vancouver and Atlanta.

“Naming Toronto #1 is a recognition of the extraordinary talent that lives here, both artistic and technical, the world-class soundstages, and the boundless capacity our industry has built through years of creativity, innovation, and achievement,” Film Commissioner and Director of Entertainment Industries, Marguerite Pigott, told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement.

“It’s a celebration of everyone in Toronto’s creative community, and beyond, to those who invest, place their faith, and help Toronto grow from strength to strength.”

Outside of holding the reputable Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), MovieMaker says Toronto is regularly seen across our TV screens.

“With productions from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ and ‘Cruel Intentions’ to ‘Reacher’ to Paramount’s ‘Star Trek’ franchise to Hulu’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ to Netflix’s ‘Umbrella Academy,’ Toronto hosts just about every entertainment giant, thanks in large part to its more than 2 million square feet of studio space and ability to double for countless locations around the world,” the magazine said, adding the city is also getting its own version of ‘Law & Order’ soon.

The city also received praise for being a “booming, no-nonsense film and TV capital,” employing 35,000 workers in these sectors and hometown to notable filmmakers like Sarah Polley and David Cronenberg.

The magazine also pointed to Toronto’s strong union presence, quick turnaround times, rental facilities and local film programs as contributing factors to being a great place to live for those working in the industry.

“We could go on and on, but really: Just turn on your TV.”