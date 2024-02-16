TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto infant hospitalized after contracting measles

    measles
    Share

    An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.

    Toronto Public Health confirmed in a news release Friday that it is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to travel.

    Few details have been released about the case, but officials say the infant is being treated at a hospital.

    Earlier this week, another child who had recently travelled abroad was confirmed to have the measles. Both TPH and Peel Public Health have said they are reaching out to known contacts of the two children.

    Measles are highly contagious, with symptoms that include red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue.

    The viral infection spreads through the air and close contact. Symptoms can start to present themselves anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure.

    According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Feb. 3, there are three active cases of measles in the country.

    In 2023, there were 12 confirmed cases of measles in Canada.

    TPH warns there has been a decline in vaccine coverage rates in school-aged children due to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages parents to ensure their kids are up to date.

    Vaccinations, officials say, are highly effective in preventing the spread of measles.

    With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News