Toronto infant hospitalized after contracting measles

An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.

Toronto Public Health confirmed in a news release Friday that it is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to travel.

Few details have been released about the case, but officials say the infant is being treated at a hospital.

Earlier this week, another child who had recently travelled abroad was confirmed to have the measles. Both TPH and Peel Public Health have said they are reaching out to known contacts of the two children.

Measles are highly contagious, with symptoms that include red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue.

The viral infection spreads through the air and close contact. Symptoms can start to present themselves anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Feb. 3, there are three active cases of measles in the country.

In 2023, there were 12 confirmed cases of measles in Canada.

TPH warns there has been a decline in vaccine coverage rates in school-aged children due to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages parents to ensure their kids are up to date.

Vaccinations, officials say, are highly effective in preventing the spread of measles.

