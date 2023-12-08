Toronto in for mild but messy weekend weather after first blast of winter: ECCC

Toronto can expect a messy mix of warm but wet weekend weather days after its first snowfall of the season.

"We’re watching a couple of areas of low pressure that could bring some messy weather conditions," CTV News Meteorologist Lyndsay Morrison said Thursday. "At this point, it looks like it will rain late Saturday and into Sunday.”

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures could reach an above-seasonal high of 10 C in Toronto over the weekend, with a mix of rain and wind in the city's forecast.

On Saturday, temperatures could reach a high of 10 C, according to ECCC. Overcast skies and a southerly wind are also expected alongside a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with the agency predicting a high of 6 C and a 30 per cent chance of rainfall.

Rain could turn into flurries as we head into the overnight Sunday.

“Sunday night could bring us a rain-snow mix,” Morrison said. But there is still uncertainty with this one. The track could change, and the low could miss us entirely."

At the time of publication, ECCC forecasted a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain for Sunday evening.

The warmer temperatures follow the city’s first snowfall of the season. The approximate three centimetres of snow that greeted some parts of Toronto as they awoke Thursday morning melted soon after. The city said liquid brine and salt were applied to expressways and other high-traffic areas overnight to prevent frost and ice from bonding to the pavement.

Plowing operations are not planned at this time due to this weekend’s “favourable” weather forecast, the city said.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras.