TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged a hospital technician after he allegedly sexually assaulted three female patients.

According to investigators, the three incidents took place over the span of more than two years.

The first incident took place on Jan. 22, 2018 at Toronto Western Hospital, police said. The victim was a 46-year-old woman.

Officers said the second incident took place on Sept. 14, 2018 at Humber River Hospital. The victim was a 50-year-old woman.

The third incident, police said, took place on June 20, 2020 at Humber River Hospital. The victim was a 36-year-old woman.

Investigators said they arrested Toronto resident Syed Zaki, 48, on Tuesday in connection with the three incidents.

Zaki, who was working as a hospital technician at the time of the offences, now faces three counts of sexual assault.