Toronto homeowner out nearly $10,000 in alleged roofing scam, 18-year-old charged

Stewart Millet, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged in an alleged roofing scam operating in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service) Stewart Millet, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged in an alleged roofing scam operating in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton