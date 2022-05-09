Toronto formally ends municipal state of emergency in place throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor John Tory has formally terminated a municipal state of emergency which had been in effect for a total of 777 days, calling it “just one more sign that the city is returning to a more normal state of existence.”

Tory made the announcement during a press conference outside Toronto City Hall on Monday morning.

He said that while COVID-19 is far from over, the removal of the emergency declaration does represent an “important juncture” in the more than two-year fight against the virus.

“Terminating the emergency is a sign of the progress we have made by following public health guidance, sacrificing throughout the past two years and getting vaccinated,” he said.

The municipal emergency declaration was first issued on March 23, 2020.

Back then there were only 304 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

More to come….