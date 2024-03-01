TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto extends Vacant Home Tax deadline

    Share

    Toronto is extending the Vacant Home Tax declaration deadline by two weeks.

    The city will continue to accept declarations until March 15.

    This is a developing news story. More to come.

     

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    • 'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

      Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line. Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News