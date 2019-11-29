TORONTO -- The man who opened fire inside Eaton Centre’s food court has been sentenced to life in prison but he could be eligible for parole in as little as 16 months.

Christopher Husbands drew a handgun and opened fire in the food court in June 2012, killing two people and wounding several others.

Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the food court that day and Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital nine days later.

Husbands was initially sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 30 years after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

But after successfully appealing the conviction, Husbands was awarded a second trial.

He admitted to shooting inside the busy downtown shopping centre on June 2, 2012, but during his second trial, his lawyers argued that his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was triggered by an encounter he had with men who had assaulted him months earlier.

He was subsequently found guilty of two counts of manslaughter instead of murder.

On Friday a judge handed Husbands concurrent life sentences on those charges with his parole eligibility set at seven years.

The judge also gave Husbands 10 years credit for time served, meaning that he is already eligible for parole on the manslaughter charges. He was also found guilty on a number of other charges, including aggravated assault, and won't be eligible for parole on those offences until 2021.

Outside the courtroom, one of the victims in the Eaton Centre shooting said that he “feels scared for everybody in Toronto” when he thinks about the prospect of Husbands being released from prison anytime soon.

"I definitely will be attending some of the parole hearings and I hope that he doesn’t make parole," Connor Stevenson, who was 13 when he was caught in the crossfire in the Eaton Centre food court, said.

"I feel scared for everybody in Toronto."

