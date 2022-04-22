Toronto drivers can expect delays due to weekend pothole repair blitz

Drivers in Toronto can expect some delays on the road this weekend as the city holds yet another pothole repair blitz.

Officials say about 40 crews will be out on Toronto’s expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets on Saturday and Sunday, with the goal of repairing as many potholes as possible.

The work will take place in a 12-hour shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

“Residents driving or cycling this weekend are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews,” officials said in a news release issued Friday morning.

“The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.”

So far this year, crews have repaired just over 70,000 potholes in Toronto. This marks an increase from the year before, when just over 55,000 potholes were filled between January and April.

According to the city, it can normally take about four days for a pothole to be repaired—from the moment crews are made aware of the issue to the time it is filled.

“When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first,” officials said.

The city says that potholes cost about $25 to repair and that Toronto has budgeted about $4.4 million for the project in 2022.