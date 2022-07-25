Allegedly stolen Toronto dog to be reunited with owner after weeks apart
Allegedly stolen Toronto dog to be reunited with owner after weeks apart
A dog that was allegedly stolen in Toronto earlier this month is set to be reunited with its owner on Monday.
Toronto police told CP24 that the female terrier named Bella was located at a local shelter. She was brought there by a good Samaritan who found her after she had been hit by a car in Scarborough, police said.
The young pooch will get to see her owner for the first time in weeks at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, police issued a news release related to the alleged theft.
Investigators said that on July 5, a suspect stole the dog from its rightful owner, who resides in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.
The dog had been missing ever since and police identified Tiffany Ellis, 26, as a suspect. She is still wanted on a charge of theft under $5,000.
More to come.
Tiffany Ellis, 26, is wanted on a charge of theft under $5,000 in connection with the alleged theft of a dog earlier this month. (Toronto Police Service)
