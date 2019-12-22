TORONTO -- As Christmas approaches, a number of local brewers in Toronto are running festive fundraisers to help others in the community.

At Left Field Brewery they’ve been asking customers to help raise funds for the Red Door Family Shelter in Toronto. The brewery’s co-founder and owner Mandie Murphy said she’s passionate about helping the community that’s been so welcoming to her business.

“Since Black Friday we’ve been donating a dollar from every full-sized pour here at the brewery, and we’ve hosted six events here at the brewery to help raise money,” she told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

“The Red Door Family Shelter does such crucial work housing families who are in precarious housing situations … we thought there couldn’t be a better way to support that community feeling.”

The brewery is just a few hundred dollars away from reaching its goal of raising $9,000 for the shelter.

Over at another Toronto brewery, Muddy York Brewing Company, posters titled “Love the East” encourage customers to contribute to the city’s Michael Garron Hospital.

Co-owner Susan Michalek says the hospital is an important part of the community that her brewery serves, so she wants to help the hospital foundation.

“We had a little Christmas party earlier this month with a raffle and there was quite a few people entering, so we made quite a bit of money that weekend for the cause,” she said.

“Every day, we generally ask and people are quite generous.”

Muddy York customers have donated around $700, and Michalek said the brewery will make an additional donation closer to Christmas.

The Great Lakes Brewery in Etobicoke has been raising money for the Daily Bread Food Bank for years now, and the program keep getting bigger each year.

Nick Densmore said he manages the retail tap room, where one dollar from each can sold or pint poured in the retail store goes towards the charity.

The brewery’s employees also volunteer their time twice in December sorting items at the food bank.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to come to work every day, brew, package and produce a product that we enjoy, and we love,” Densmore said.

“We love to connect with the people in the area. So obviously anytime we get the opportunity to give back to our local community, we are all for it.”