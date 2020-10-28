TORONTO -- It may be a sunny and seasonal day today, but people in the Greater Toronto Area should start preparing for a change.

Not only will this week bring the city its coldest air of the season so far, but there's potential for flurries, too.

Some parts of southern Ontario got their first taste of winter on Tuesday, with snow coating lawns and rooftops in places like Muskoka, the Kawarthas and east toward Kingston. A few flakes were also reported in north and eastern parts of the GTA.

While temperatures in the city of Toronto have been mild enough for precipitation to fall as rain as opposed to snow, cooler air filtering in from the north this week could change that in the coming days.

Daytime temperatures are not expected to be particularly chilly, but overnight lows could slip below the freezing mark on a couple of occasions.

When it comes to active weather, first the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will slide south of the lower Great Lakes Thursday and Friday. The moisture associated with this low should remain south of the border, but if the track shifts, the timing is right and the temperatures are cool enough, a rain/snow mix will be possible in some regions like Niagara.

Friday's overnight low in Toronto is forecast to be minus 3 degrees. The last time the city recorded a temperature that low was May 13th.

The second opportunity for wintery weather comes Sunday, just in time for us to say goodbye to Halloween and welcome the month of November. A low pressure system will swing through, bringing rain and triggering the potential for lake effect snow bands off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Accumulating snow is more likely well north and west of the Greater Toronto Area, but flurries around the city cannot be discounted.

Fall is a transitional season, and snow at this time of year is not uncommon.