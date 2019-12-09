TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault after allegedly using a Taser twice on a suspect who was being handcuffed.

Const. Mehrdad Mahmodian was dispatched to the area of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West along with his partner around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 7 after receiving a report of a break and enter.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the officers received information that three suspects had fled the area in a ride-share vehicle. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled on foot.

After a short chase one of the suspects surrendered, police said.

Police allege that while the suspect was being handcuffed, Mahmodian used a conducted energy weapon twice. The first time was “in full deployment mode,” where prongs shoot out of the device, and the second was in “drive stun mode," where the electrical device is placed against an individual's body.

He also kicked the suspect, police allege.

On Monday, Mahmodian was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and attempting to obstruct justice. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

The 51-year-old has been a member of the force for 11 years and is currently attached to 53 Division.

None of the charges have been tested in court.