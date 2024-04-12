Toronto city staff proposes complete revamp of vacant home tax program amid rollout 'mess'
Toronto city staff is proposing to completely change the vacant home tax program and cancel the bills for the thousands of undeclared properties following the “flawed” and unfairly “punitive” rollout.
In a report for action, published April 12, to be considered for next week’s council meeting, chief financial officer Stephen Conforti noted the declaration for the 2023 tax year experienced challenges, particularly with how the messaging was handled in informing homeowners of the requirement to declare property status annually as well as the challenges associated with the vacant home tax (VHT) program “specifically the timing, billing and declaration requirements and the reliance on a Notice of Complaint process to address properties deemed vacant following the declaration period.”
That's why several city divisions are undertaking a comprehensive review "to inform a complete redesign of the program." Staff said it will explore all options to improve the filing process with a focus on the use of existing data to ease the declaration process, revamping its communication strategy, providing ample time for declarations to be submitted as well as bestowing authority for staff to delay billing and payment due dates should targets not be met.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Staff noted a 15 per cent drop in declarations between the 2023 and 2022 tax years, with 80 per cent of the roughly 816,000 residential properties filing them in.
Several Torontonians were seemingly unexpectedly hit with a tax bill after failing to make their Vacant Home Tax declaration for 2023, prompting the city to deem their units unoccupied.
The deadline to declare the occupancy status of their residence was initially set for Feb. 29, but was later extended to March 15.
This tax charges homeowners one per cent of their property value if it is left vacant for more than six months in a calendar year. For the 2024 tax year, and every year after, that rate will be three per cent.
The city deemed more than 167,000 properties vacant after the deadline passed, leaving owners to rely on the Notice of Complaint process to inform them of their vacancy status – a period that will remain open until the end of the year.
After providing immediate, increased in-person supports, the report noted about 108,000 VHT charges on property tax bills were reversed as of Friday afternoon, boosting the declaration rate to 93 per cent of all residential properties.
Of the remaining 58,000 properties currently deemed vacant, city staff estimate more than 80 per cent of them were occupied last year based on their 2022 status, meaning they would not be subject to a VHT charge.
This is prompting city staff to seek council authority to confirm these properties were indeed occupied last year, so that the property owners will no longer be required to file a declaration or Notice of Complaint for the current tax year. If approved, a notice will subsequently be mailed to these property owners confirming their residence’s occupancy status and reversing VHT charges.
'Fix the mess'
Ward 12 Coun. Josh Matlow called the declaration process “flawed, “clumsy” and unfairly “punitive” earlier this month, noting how it signified how an idea can have merit but poor execution.
“It is our job to guide and direct city staff to come up with a process that is fair, understandable, reasonable, and isn’t punitive when somebody simply didn’t know to do something,” Matlow said.
Mayor Olivia Chow, in a motion proposing immediate fixes including waiving the late declaration fees, noted the rollout “caused confusion, anxiety and frustration for thousands of Torontonians,” touched on the program’s “clear” flaws and that the city is now going fix it.
“More must be done to fix the mess this year and ensure next year is delivered fairly. Budget Chief Carroll and I have asked City staff to bring forward a supplementary report on this item to City Council on waiving the $21 late fee for this year, communicating with impacted Torontonians that if your home was occupied you do not need to pay and reviewing the program design for next year, including the feasibility of using utility data to improve the system,” Chow wrote.
In a separate motion from Ward 1 Coun. Vincent Crisanti, he calls on council to immediately cancel the VHT program outright, noting it is not only “invasive to our taxpayers” but “disruptive” and “inconvenient beyond repair.”
The next city council meeting is set to take place on April 17.
With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
1 dead, 13 injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's licence had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Ottawa
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown
An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener couple claims landlord is targeting them for organizing tenants union
A Kitchener couple has now received a second eviction notice from their landlord at 250 Frederick Street. This time their appliances are allegedly to blame.
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
Windsor
-
Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville, Man.
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Man found outside Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.
-
Sask. teen facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting and threatening teen girl
A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents including sexual assault and uttering threats to a teen girl in Prince Albert.
Vancouver
-
'Very smart' B.C. orca calf evades rescuers, forcing switch in tactics
The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a British Columbia lagoon says they will have to change tactics after being 'truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience' of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
-
Suspect charged with murder after 2 deaths in remote B.C. community
Days after two people were found dead in a remote B.C. community, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.