

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A plan to make 11 city-owned parcels of land available for the development of affordable housing will be up for debate at city hall today amid criticism from some councillors who say that the initiative doesn’t go far enough.

Mayor John Tory’s “Housing Now” plan would see 11 parcels of surplus city land made available to developers for the creation of approximately 10,000 new residential units with two-thirds of those units set aside for purpose-built rental. Of those rental units, about half (3,700) would be set aside for affordable housing with rents ranging from 40 to 80 per cent of market value.

As part of the plan, the city would retain ownership of the surplus lands but provide developers with a 99-year lease. The city would also waive an estimated $176 million in development charges and fees over the coming years and another $104 million in property taxes over the length of the leases.

“This is a plan that will fast track housing developments at 11 surplus city properties and I think that it is by any measurement one of the biggest initiatives of its kind that has been undertaken by the city in a long, long time,” Mayor John Tory told reporters at a news conference ahead of today’s city council meeting. “The objective today is to move it forward as quickly as possible and to have everything we do today allow for the actual approval and construction of these affordable housing units as soon as possible.”

Tory says construction could start at some sites by next year

The surplus lands are mostly located near major public transit lines with many of them currently home to surface parking lots.

Tory said that if council sticks to an expedited timeline with the approval of the ‘Housing Now’ initiative and subsequent approvals of individual developments, there could be “shovels in the ground” at some of the sites as early as next year.

Some councillors, however, have expressed concerns over whether the plan goes far enough towards addressing a wait list for affordable housing that now includes 181,000 names.

On Wednesday morning, councillors Kristyn Wong-Tam and Michael Layton held a press conference at city hall to make the case that the surplus lands should be developed by a an arms-length city agency to ensure that more units are kept affordable, as is being done in Vancouver by the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency (VAHA).

“In Vancouver they are going through a similar housing crisis, they have unlocked city-owned land just like we are trying to do but the major difference is that they are providing 100 per cent affordable and 100 per cent affordable on those lands,” Wong-Tam said. “The question before us is why is it that the City of Toronto is taking such a timid and tepid approach to our own city land in the face of a housing and a homelessness crisis?”

Tory has described the “Housing Now” initiative as an “important first step” and has said that it will not preclude the city from taking additional steps to develop even more affordable housing.

“I think today is a very big day. Housing now is a big initiative. In fact, it is three times the number of units from when the St. Lawrence community was created and books have been written about how important the St. Lawrence community was,” he said on Wednesday, referring to the mixed income community developed under former mayor David Crombie in the 1970’s.