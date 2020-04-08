TORONTO -- The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

“The Board of Directors of the Festival Management Committee has decided that due to the continued developments concerning the spread of COVID-19, the severe public health threat, and global health crisis, the month-long events held in July-August is cancelled,” a statement released late Wednesday said.

The cancelled events include the Festival Launch, Junior King and Queen Show, Junior Parade, Adult King and Queen Show, Pan Alive and Grand Parade.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly Caribana, has taken place in Toronto for the past 52 years.

Organizers said if the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted prior to the festival, they will seek a way to celebrate in a non-traditional format on the weekend of Aug. 1.