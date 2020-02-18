TORONTO -- An Air Canada plane bound for Toronto was forced to declare a mid-air emergency after one of its wheels fell off during take-off.

Air Canada flight 715 from LaGuardia Airport landed safely after 4 p.m. in Toronto. A spokesperson for Air Canada said the Airbus A319 lost one of it's six tires while departing just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday

Thankful to be on the ground safe and sound! My thanks to the captain and crew for their excellent work and communications. Well done https://t.co/1VCFwadFnX pic.twitter.com/meVTB8bDDB — cameron milne (@digitalcam123) February 18, 2020

Air Canada said the pilot declared an emergency to ensure the aircraft had priority for landing when it arrived in Toronto.

There were 120 passengers and five crew members on the plane, Air Canada says.

Emergency crews, which were on standby waiting for the aircraft to land, have investigated the damage.

The airline has not yet said if the missing wheel has been recovered.