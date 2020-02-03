TORONTO -- An Air Canada flight bound for Toronto from Madrid has landed safely after declaring an emergency shortly after take-off.

Air Canada flight 837 departed from the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day. It was expected to land in Toronto at 3:40 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Air Canada said the plane experienced an engine issue shortly after take-off.

"A tire also reportedly ruptured on take-off, one of 10 on this model of aircraft," Air Canada said on Monday.

Air Canada said the pilot opted to return to Madrid and circled to "use up fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing".

"The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300, is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality," Air Canada said.

Source: Ruptly TV

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows the aircraft, which took off at about 3 p.m. local time, circling the airspace above Madrid for more than two and a half hours.

Air Canada said there were 128 passengers on board the plane.

An image obtained by CTV News Toronto, from a passenger on the plane, shows a fighter jet flying alongside the aircraft as it dumped fuel.

Spain's port operator AENA said that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after the takeoff. The official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said the she couldn't elaborate.

Spain's main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.

Citing airport sources, Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported that the plane is carrying 130 passengers and that it lost a wheel during takeoff.

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital's centre and suburbs.

Madrid's main airport faced problems earlier Monday, as Spanish authorities say Adolfo shut down for more than an hour after reported drone sightings, diverting 26 flights to other airports.

With files from The Canadian Press