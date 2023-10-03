Toronto

    • Toronto Blue Jays to battle Minnesota Twins in best-of-three series

    The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening.

    Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.

    The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.

    The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.

    Pablo Lopez will throw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will throw for the Jays.

    CTV News Toronto will provide live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup below:

    • 2:00 P.M. - The Jays share a video of the players arriving in Minneapolis.
    • 1:30 P.M. -  The Jays unveil their Game 1 lineup. Right fielder George Springer will start things off as the leadoff hitter followed by designated hitter Brandon Belt, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top of the order.
    • 1:00 P.M. - Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he feels good physically and mentally heading into Game 1.

      “As a team, we’re feeling great,” he said through an interpreter. “There are nine players out there. I got to stay calm. Do my job the best possible, but also trust my teammates. If I can trust my teammates, we’re going to be fine.”
       
    • 11:30 A.M. - The CN Tower says it will be lit blue Tuesday night to mark the start of the Jays wild-card series.
    • 11:00 A.M. - Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.
    • 9:00 A.M. - The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.

