Toronto Blue Jays take on Mariners in home opener
After a season-opening 10-game road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays return to the remodelled Rogers Centre today.
The team plays its home opener against the Seattle Mariners Monday night, with first pitch at 7:07 p.m.
It’s been a bumpy start to the season for the Jays. They went 4-6 in their first 10 games, facing the Rays, Astros, and the New York Yankees. The team is currently batting .193 – only better than the Minnesota Twins.
Jose Berrios will take the mound first for the Jays on Monday night.
New Rogers Centre Renovations
The final phase of the Jays home field, Rogers Centre, was unveiled last week.
Among the new features introduced on Thursday is a reimagined 100-level seating bowl designed with cup holders, additional legroom, and slats on the back of each chair to increase airflow. The renovation also saw a new clubhouse and additional player facilities built on the third-base side.
The first stage of the renovation, completed in April of last year, saw all 500-level seats replaced to make room for five open social spaces, including the family-oriented Park Social and the Corona Rooftop Patio, along with raised bullpens and a new outfield.
What to know before going?
Gates at Rogers Centre open 90 minutes before scheduled weekday games, and two hours prior on weekends. Road closures are expected to be in effect in the area, police have said.
Only bags smaller than 16” x 16” x 8” are permitted into the ballpark, and will be subject to a search.
Fans can bring food with them, but outside drinks are not permitted. Some of the year's new menu items include a twist on a ball park classic – a hot honey maple bacon hot dog, a Mediterranean hot dog with beef shawarma and tzatziki, jerk chicken and Poke bowls.
Rogers Centre is a cashless venue and only accepts debit and credit cards. The Jays Shop, where fans can buy jerseys and other merchandise, can be found at Gate 1 and 5 in section 110, along with smaller additional kiosks around the ballpark.
Hot Maple & Bacon Hot Dog sold at Schneiders Porch (Credit: Toronto Blue Jays).
According to the team, the display played onscreen during the game features rotating flashes and multi-coloured lights. For fans who need a little extra help processing the experience, a sensory room can be found on the 200-level of the arena. There, bean bag chairs, bubble walls, and headphones, among other resources, are available. Quiet Areas can also be found at the 100- and 200-level Gate 3 elevator lobbies.
And for the younger fans, there is a dedicated child zone in Section 237.
Fans line up to enter the Rogers Centre for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Detroit Tigers in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
