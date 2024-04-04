Blue Jays show off final phase of Rogers Centre renovations ahead of home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled the final phase of multi-year renovations at Rogers Centre ahead of next week’s home opener.

Among the new features introduced on Thursday is a reimagined 100-level seating bowl designed with cup holders, additional legroom, and slats on the back of each chair to increase airflow. The renovation also saw a new clubhouse and additional player facilities built on the third-base side.

“We’ve still got work to do ahead of Monday, but it really feels great,” Marnie Starkman, the vice president of business operations with the team, told CTV News Toronto Thursday. “It’s really bringing fans closer to the field and the ballpark [...] and that's really what our focus was."

To complete the demolition and rebuild, an estimated 350 workers logged approximately 400,000 hours during the off-season, according to a news release issued by the front office Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays showcase the all-new 100 level seating bowl at Rogers Centre. The original 100 level infield seating bowl was fully demolished from foul pole to foul pole, and redesigned for a baseball-first viewing experience. (CNW Group/Toronto Blue Jays)

The first stage of the renovation, completed in April of last year, saw all 500-level seats replaced to make room for five open social spaces, including the family-oriented Park Social and the Corona Rooftop Patio, along with raised bullpens and a new outfield.

People tour one of the new landing areas by the visitors bullpen as renovations completed to the Rogers Centre stadium are unveiled during a tour, in Toronto, Thursday, April 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The project, first announced in 2022, was initially projected to cost about $300 million, but new totals provided Thursday put the price tag closer to $400 million.

On April 8, the Blue Jays will take on the Mariners at their home opener in Toronto.