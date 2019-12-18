TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays signed pitcher Tanner Roark to a two-year, $24 million contract Wednesday.

The right-handed pitcher, 33, most recently pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics last season. He combined a record of 10-10 and a 4.35 earned run average (ERA) across 165.1 innings.

Roark was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2008 first-year player draft and made his Major League debut in 2013 as a member of the Washington Nationals.

The pitcher from Wilmington, Ill. holds a career record of 76-64, with an ERA of 3.71 in 172 starts and 41 relief appearances.

The Blue Jays finished their 2019 season 67-95 and failed to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year.