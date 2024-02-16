TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Blue Jays sign deal with 2021 All-Star infielder

    Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar in the dugout after scoring on a Robbie Grossman double in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday July 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar in the dugout after scoring on a Robbie Grossman double in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday July 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
    The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with 2021 All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

    Escobar, called to the big leagues in 2006, has agreed to a minor league contract with an invite to the team's Spring Training.

    Over the course of his 13-season career, the infielder has played for the likes of the White Sox, Twins, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Mets, and Angels, posting a .253 batting average with 247 doubles, 46 triples, 164 home runs, and 636 RBI.

    In 2021, he was invited to participate in the MLB's All-Star weekend.

