The Blue Jays are looking for the 50/50 winner of $2.9M — but they have no way to contact them

Fans line up to enter the Rogers Centre for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Detroit Tigers in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Fans line up to enter the Rogers Centre for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Detroit Tigers in MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton