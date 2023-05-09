The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize

The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.

On May 1, the Jays Care Foundation said it was looking for the winner of its 50/50 Amazing April Mega Jackpot that reached a $2.87 million prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Rogers Centre on April 11 when the Jays took on the Detroit Tigers.

Since the ticket was bought at the ballpark, the organization didn’t have the winner's phone number, so the organization took to social media to share the winning number and asked whoever held the winning ticket to contact them to claim the prize.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly 10 days after the draw, the foundation confirmed the winner had finally been discovered.

“Congrats to Deb from the Hamilton Region, a self-described huge @BlueJays fan, who has claimed the life-changing $2.8 million prize!” the tweet reads, adding it was thanks to the help of fans they were able to find the winner.

Backed by the support of @BlueJays fans and media outlets across the country, we have found the winner of our Amazing April 50/50 Jackpot!



Congrats to Deb from the Hamilton Region, a self-described huge @BlueJays fan, who has claimed the life-changing $2.8 million prize! 👏 pic.twitter.com/it17a4IGch — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) May 9, 2023

The next mega jackpot will take place in September.