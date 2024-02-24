TORONTO
    Toronto Blue Jays fall 14-13 to Philadelphia Phillies in spring training opener

    Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies players line up for the anthems prior to Spring Training action in Dunedin, Fla. on Saturday February 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    DUNEDIN, Fla. - Daulton Varsho had three hits and three RBIs, but the Toronto Blue Jays fell 14-13 to the Philadelphia Phillies in their spring training opener Saturday at TD Ballpark.

    Blue Jays starter Chad Dallas threw two strikeouts without giving up a hit in one inning of play. Yosver Zululeta (0-1) gave up six hits and seven runs in 0.2 innings to get tagged with the loss.

    Free-agent signings Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa made their debuts in Toronto colours. Turner had an RBI-single in one at-bat, while Kiner-Falefa had two hits and an RBI in three at-bats.

    Bo Bichette started at shortstop and earned two hits. Regulars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier did not play in the game.

    Weston Wilson, Matt Kroon and Scott Kingery all homered for the Phillies, who did the majority of their damage with 10 runs in the fifth inning.

    Nick Nelson (1-0) allowed five hits and four runs in the win.

    UP NEXT

    Blue Jays: Visit the New York Yankees on Sunday.

    Phillies: Host the New York Yankees on Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

