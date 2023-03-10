Toronto bans TikTok on city-issued devices

Toronto is banning TikTok on city-issued devices.

The city made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying the move is in response to "recent concerns" about the app and "as a precautionary measure."

The Chinese-owned video-sharing platform will be removed from 350 city-issued devices where it has been downloaded, the city said. TikTok will also be blocked from being downloaded on government devices in the future.

"The City's decision to remove and block the application is in line with the approach of federal, provincial and municipal partners, and was made in consultation with the City's Technology Services Division, Office of the Chief Information Security Officer and Senior Leadership," the city said in a statement.

"While there have been no security or privacy breaches, the city is committed to ensuring the protection of its data and keeping information secure. The city continuously monitors its digital assets to detect and respond to cyber threats to protect privacy and government data and assets."

The ban comes a day after the Ontario government made a similar move.

More to come.