Toronto bakery fined $50K after worker seriously injured by 'dough chunker'
An industrial bakery in Toronto has been fined $50,000 after one of its workers suffered serious injuries while cleaning an industrial dough mixer, known as a “dough chunker.”
In an Ontario government news release issued Tuesday, the province said the incident happened on March 22, 2021, at Niche Bakers Corp. on 6680 Finch Ave. West, located near Highway 27.
According to the release, two workers were cleaning the dough chunker, which was inside a gated and fenced-off zone. The entrance to the mixer is controlled by safety gates, which would prevent the dough chunker from starting when open.
Whenever a worker is inside the gated zone, the power is required to be off with the safety gates left open.
One of the bakery’s employees was inside the gated zone to clean the mixer at the time, while another worker was at the control panel outside the zone, the release reads. The second worker – contrary to safety procedures – closed the safety gates and reset the system.
The province says the employee cleaning the dough chunker asked their coworker to turn the machine on momentarily in order to rotate the uncleaned portions of the machine parts, so they could clean it.
Consequently, the worker cleaning the dough chunker was seriously injured by the rotating blades.
Under Industrial Establishments in Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, Section 76(a) states that if the starting of a machine could endanger a worker’s safety, control switches or mechanisms “shall be locked out so that the machine cannot be activated.”
Since Niche Bakers Corp. failed to ensure that these measures were being carried out, the Ontario Court of Justice fined the company $50,000 following a guilty plea on Jan.13, 2023.
On top of that, the court imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, as mandated by the Provincial Offences Act.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Biden declares in State of Union U.S. is 'unbowed, unbroken'
U.S. President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.
Inflation 'turning the corner' after multiple rate increases: BoC governor
After raising interest rates eight consecutive times, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told an audience in Quebec City on Tuesday that inflation is showing signs of 'turning the corner' and that the coming year 'will be different.'
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magic
While much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
'Risky' for Ottawa to take strings-attached approach to health-care negotiations: Jean Charest
As negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, former Quebec premier Jean Charest is criticizing the feds' string-attached approach to health-care funding, stating that Ottawa should not be in the business of operating health-care systems.
A sensor you draw with a pencil could be used for 'smart diapers,' contactless switches and respiratory monitors
We may soon be able to detect humidity levels, respiratory changes or a too-wet diaper, all with a new type of sensor — one created by drawing with a pencil on specially-treated paper.
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again
A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.
Balloons and drones among 768 Canadian UFO reports from 2022: researcher
Balloons and drones were among 768 reported UFO sightings in Canada last year, according to Winnipeg-based researcher Chris Rutkowski, who also found that eight per cent of all cases remained unexplained.
Montreal
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
-
Liberals compare PQ leader to Trump for wanting to close Roxham Road border crossing
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
London
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’
Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Death of Karen Cunningham 'suspicious' in nature, Woodstock police say
Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as 'suspicious' in nature.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for most of the southern Ontario. A strong low pressure system will bring rain that is heavy at times to London-Middlesex and surrounding areas beginning early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
'This has obviously been traumatic for him': Dog found abandoned with frostbite near Waterford
A dog in desperate need of care was found abandoned during frigid temperatures over the weekend and is just one of the many cases of abandoned dogs, according to Animal Control in that area.
-
Region of Waterloo report puts roundabout safety under the microscope
Roundabouts are under the microscope in Waterloo region as regional councillors are reviewing the safety of the road design following a pair of serious collisions involving pedestrians.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman reflects on meeting Harry Styles and her magical night at Grammy Awards
A northern Ontario woman had the rare opportunity to meet her favourite musician at the Grammys, thanks to social media platform, TikTok.
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Ottawa
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain could be on the way this week
Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa could see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.
-
LRT service disrupted downtown after water leak at Rideau Station
Ottawa LRT service was briefly disrupted downtown because of a water leak in the tunnel at Rideau Station.
Windsor
-
Descendants of loved ones in old photographs meet the woman who helped reunite them
A River Canard, Ont. woman has solved part of a mystery she uncovered while decluttering her home last month. A woman who goes by the name of JoJo reached out to CTV News Windsor last week in an attempt to identify several anonymous war time photographs along with several postcards she found in a box dating back to the 1940s.
-
Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third
Two people have died in a serious single-vehicle crash in Kingsville, a third person was injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
'Now we can sit back, relax and watch our children grow': Retired paramedic celebrates $800K lotto win
A Leamington, Ont. man and retired paramedic has 800,000 reasons to celebrate after he recently won big on an instant lotto game.
Barrie
-
5 arrested in Bradford gun bust, including 14-year-old girl
Police searching a home in Bradford arrested five people, including a 14-year-old girl, after allegedly seizing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle.
-
Family identifies man accused in 2022 fatal boat crash in Muskoka
The Huntsville man charged in connection with a boat crash that claimed the life of a swimmer in Muskoka last summer has been identified by his family as 26-year-old Zack Foyston.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood Services
Canadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Accused denies killing fellow Nova Scotia student for money
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
Calgary
-
Calgarians concerned about retirement plans amid high inflation, rising costs
A new survey from the Bank of Montreal is shedding light on Canadians’ concerns about the economy and the impact it will have on retirement plans.
-
Danielle Smith addresses 'just transition' concerns with prime minister in Ottawa
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her concerns with the federal government's proposed 'just transition' legislation directly to the prime minister on Tuesday, saying she hopes the two can find some common ground.
-
Alberta would receive $25B over a decade under federal health care proposal
If Alberta accepts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal health proposal, it would see, on average, $2.5 billion over the next 10 years, in line with population growth.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Report on Winnipeg's finances shows $83 million shortfall, plus more for transit
A newly released report reveals the City of Winnipeg ended 2022 with a shortfall to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
Vancouver
-
'Fiscally limited': B.C. premier reacts to federal health-care offer
While some premiers are calling the health-care offer presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday "disappointing," B.C.'s David Eby stopped short of that characterization.
-
B.C. cabinet minister announces 'heartbreaking' return of cancer
Selina Robinson, the B.C. NDP's minister for post-secondary education, has revealed she is once again battling cancer.
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxes
At 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
Edmontonians gather to pray for Syria, raise money for earthquake relief
Dozens of people came together at a west Edmonton church Tuesday night to show support for the people of Syria.
-
Danielle Smith addresses 'just transition' concerns with prime minister in Ottawa
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her concerns with the federal government's proposed 'just transition' legislation directly to the prime minister on Tuesday, saying she hopes the two can find some common ground.