    • Toronto-area music teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting underage student

    Tyler Reznick, 30, can be seen in a handout from York Regional Police Service. Tyler Reznick, 30, can be seen in a handout from York Regional Police Service.
    A music teacher from the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested and charged after police allege he sexually assaulted an underage student.

    According to a release issued by York Regional Police Service (YRPS) on Wednesday, the alleged assaults were carried out against a minor in Richmond Hill who, at the time, was enrolled in lessons. 

    Following a subsequent investigation, officers arrested Richmond Hill resident Tyler Reznick, 30, on April 5, police said. He is facing two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police have released Reznick's image and said that they have reason to believe there may be other victims.

    "York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," they said.

