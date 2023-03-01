Toronto-area hospital network receives $75M donation to help build Canada’s largest hospital

A hospital network west of Toronto has announced it’s received the largest corporate donation in Canadian history in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.

Trillium Health Partners (THP), which operates two hospitals in Mississauga and one hospital in Toronto’s west end, revealed the $75-million donation by industrial real estate developer Orlando Corporation at an event on Wednesday.

The lion’s share of the money – $50 million – will go toward the previously announced Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital. Gilgan, the founder of homebuilder Mattamy Homes, made a private donation of $105 million last year towards the hospital that will bear his name.

Construction is set to begin on the project in 2025 and, upon completion, the hospital will house over 950 beds – which THP said will make it the biggest hospital in the country.

Also included in the announcement, which was attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones, is an incentive by Orlando Corporation to match every donation made towards the project, up to an additional $75 million.

“Orlando Corporation’s extraordinary matching gift, the largest ever, promises to encourage the spirit of giving across our entire community to create a new kind of health care in the West GTA,” THP Foundation President and CEO Caroline Riseboro said Wednesday. “This inspiring gift will double the impact of all donations from the community, magnifying their support to allow the hospital to accomplish even more.”

The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital is seen in this rendering. (Trillium Health Partners)

THP said the balance of the $75-million donation will go towards the construction of a two-storey mental health inpatient unit at the hospital – $10 million – and to support the hospital network’s research and innovation incubator.

The current THP Mississauga Hospital, located at Hurontario Street and Queensway West, will continue to serve the area until it’s demolished following completion of the new project.

THP said the new space will almost triple the size of the current site and will span 2.8 million square feet.

