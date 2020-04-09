TORONTO -- Toronto health officials confirmed an additional 199 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases in the city to 1,769.

This number includes 1,519 confirmed cases and 250 probable cases. Of those 1,769, the city says that 174 people have been hospitalized, 76 of which are currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

“Sadly there have been a total of 54 deaths from COVID-19 in Toronto,” the city’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More to come.