Toronto actress says Beyoncé 'induced' her labour during 'Renaissance' concert

Toronto actress Sarah Francis Jones and her partner at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles. (@cali.aka.sarah/Instagram) Toronto actress Sarah Francis Jones and her partner at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles. (@cali.aka.sarah/Instagram)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News