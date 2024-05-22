Tornado warnings briefly issued north of Toronto amid thunderstorm watches in Ontario
Tornado warnings were briefly issued for a number of areas north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Wednesday as a band of severe thunderstorms moved east through Ontario.
"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado," Environment Canada said around 2 p.m. "Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."
The agency said a tornado could bring with it winds of 120 km/h and nickel-sized hail.
The warnings, which covered a number of areas including Orillia and Muskoka, were cancelled within about half an hour. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, nor confirmation that a tornado touched down.
Elsewhere, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and other parts of the province ahead of a cold front moving through the province, Environment Canada said.
The watch is in effect across the GTA as well as areas further north, including Barrie and cottage country.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.
Environment Canada warned that wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and “Toonie-sized hail” are possible, along with a risk of a tornado.
“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible,” the national weather agency noted.
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
BREAKING Toronto man who stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is 'getting there' Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
Recognized as a role model, Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair gets her own Barbie
Legendary Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair is now immortalized with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll that looks just like her.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Montreal Metro's Green line most in need of costly repairs
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
-
'Montreal is pretty safe,' police say after 7 homicides in 10 days
Montreal police are investigating a triple homicide after three young people were stabbed to death in an alleyway Tuesday evening. The killings mark a particularly violent period of the year so far, with seven homicides recorded since May 12.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tornado warning issued in Deep River, Ont. area; Ottawa under thunderstorm watch
A tornado warning has been issued in parts of eastern Ontario as a storm system moves across the region. While there is no tornado warning for the city of Ottawa, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.
-
-
Police wrap on-scene probe of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont., as details emerge
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sudbrians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario LTC nurses get 11.5 per cent pay increase over two years
Nurses in the majority of long-term care homes in Ontario are set to get what their union is calling the most significant wage increase in more than 30 years.
London
-
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
-
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway in the death of a Windsor father in September 2020.
-
South Windsor robbery under investigation
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a commercial business in south Windsor.
-
'I'm happy to do my part': Windsor Regional Hospital now led by first female CEO
Karen Riddell has officially taken over the top job from David Musyj who is now acting CEO for London Health Sciences Centre.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm warning issued with winds topping 100km/h: Here's where and when
Severe storms will roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 120 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford
Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.
-
Simcoe County man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls
A 20-year-old Bradford man faces charges of sexual assault involving teenage girls, and police believe there could be more victims.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot at Red River Ex two years ago files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
Crown wraps evidence in Winnipeg serial killer trial, court to resume next month
Crown prosecutors have finished calling evidence in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
-
N.S. man, 22, wanted on provincewide warrant
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Shelf clouds spotted in Cape Breton Tuesday; May heat continues
Wednesday will once again feature unseasonably warm temperatures across the Maritimes.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Edmonton
-
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
Dogs who attacked 5 people in west Edmonton euthanized: city
Two dogs who bit five people earlier this month have been euthanized, the city has confirmed.
-
Rainbow Valley Campground brings comfort camping to Edmonton's river valley
Edmonton's Rainbow Valley Campground is now welcoming visitors who enjoy a less rugged experience.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release photo of suspect in hit-and-run that saw victim run over twice
Calgary police have released a photo of a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Bridgeland that saw a pedestrian run over twice.
-
5th annual Toy Drive for Kids Cancer Care coming to McMahon Stadium this weekend
Muscle Car Cruisers of Alberta (MCCA) is gearing up for its fifth annual toy drive to benefit Kids Cancer Care (KCC).
-
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
Regina
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
One arrested after Regina police SWAT operation on Garnet Street
A Regina man is in custody following a police operation that involved SWAT in North Central Regina on Tuesday.
-
Regina Humane Society forced to euthanize 10 dogs after 26 animals found in 'deplorable' conditions
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) says 10 of 26 dogs that were recently saved from 'deplorable' living conditions had to be euthanized after they were alerted of the situation from a concerned member of the public.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
'My guardian angels': Saskatoon woman meets the paramedics who saved her life
Medavie Health Services West kicked off paramedic services week with a rare reunion where paramedics got to meet the woman whose life they saved. In a profession where lives hang in the balance often, this was a unique experience for all involved.
Vancouver
-
'Best experience ever': B.C. baker on making it to the finals of Netflix's 'Is it Cake?'
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
-
B.C. wildfires: Plans underway for evacuees to return to Fort Nelson
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson, B.C., says he's optimistic crews have 'a very good handle' on the wildfire burning outside town and plans are underway for residents to return.
-
Vancouver police say suspect threw feces at officers prior to Hastings Street takedown
An apparent police shooting that drew a crowd of onlookers outside the Waldorf Hotel on East Hastings Street Saturday night was actually an arrest made using a bean-bag shotgun, Vancouver police say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
-
BC Ferries gets $75M loan from feds for zero-emission vessels
Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending $75 million to British Columbia's ferry service to help buy four zero-emission vessels and install electric charging infrastructure.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.