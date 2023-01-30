Top doctor declares extreme cold weather alert in Toronto
Toronto will be opening its three warming centres later on today following the issuance of an extreme cold weather alert.
Dr. Eileen De Villa, the city’s Medical Officer of Health, issued the alert based on today’s weather forecast, which is calling for a low of minus 11 Celsius tonight that could feel like minus 17 C with the wind chill.
Extreme weather alerts are usually called when temperatures are forecasted to be minus 15 C or colder or when the wind chill is forecast to reach minus 20 C or colder for the next 24 hours or longer.
“Other factors may also be considered, such as predicted precipitation, low daytime temperatures, sudden drops in temperature, and consecutive days and nights of colder temperatures,” the city said in a news release.
This alert is in effect until further notice.
The city’s three emergency warming centres will be opening this evening at 7 p.m. They are located at Metro Hall at 55 John St., Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr., and Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Ave. in North York.
Vulnerable individuals as well as those experiencing homelessness are welcome to visit a warming centre, which provides people with a warm, safe indoor place to rest and access snacks, washroom facilities and referrals to emergency shelter.
All warming centres are available by walk-in.
The City of Toronto is asking residents to call 311 if they see an unhoused person who may need street outreach assistance, or 911 if it’s an emergency.
People are being urged to check the weather before going outside, dress in layers, wear a hat, warm mitten or gloves and warm boots. The city recommends choosing wool or synthetic fabrics instead of cotton, seeking shelter if an individual normally spends long periods of time outside, drinking warm fluids, and considering rescheduling activities or limiting time outdoors. Keeping the temperature above 21 degrees Celsius and checking in on vulnerable friends, neighbours, and relatives is also suggested.
Visit the city’s Homeless Help web page for more information about services for homeless and under-housed individuals.
