Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberals' platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
The fully-costed platform, titled “A Place to Grow,” would draw money from contingency funds with the aim of balancing the budget by 2026-2027, which would be a year earlier than the Progressive Conservatives.
Some of the key features introduced in the Liberal’s platform include putting an end to for-profit long-term care, introducing a new income tax and rent control, proposing a four-day work week and reopening the province’s child care deal with the federal government.
Ahead of the platform reveal, the Liberals announced their pledge to bring transit down to $1 per ride until 2024, scrap Highway 413 to repair and build new schools with the savings, offer an optional Grade 13 and raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour.
Here’s the top five things you need to know about the Liberal’s platform.
Income & Empty Home Taxes
The Liberals are proposing an income tax on individuals whose taxable incomes amount to more than $500,000 a year. Those who fall into this category would be taxed at a rate of 15.16 per cent – two per cent above the current rate.
The party said they would use this money to remove the eight per cent provincial HST on prepared food under $20 – like meals at restaurants or to-go counters – beginning in September.
Eliminating the tax on prepared foods will also be funded by a one per cent surtax on companies operating in Ontario whose profits exceed $1 billion a year.
To penalize foreign buyers who own homes that sit empty in Ontario, the Liberals announced a tax of five per cent for non-Canadian owners and two per cent for Canadian owners with vacant residential units in urban cities. The revenue accumulated from this tax will be spent on affordable housing.
The Liberals also plan on reinstating rent control across the province and building 1.5 million new homes over the next decade.
Ending For-Profit Long-Term Care
The Liberals are pledging to put an end to for-profit long-term care by 2028. To achieve this, they would stop renewing licenses for for-profit long-term care homes and instead transfer existing homes to non-for-profits.
The party also plans on building 58,000 new non-profit long-term care spaces while ensuring seniors receive at least four hours of direct care every day.
Child Care Renegotiation
The Ontario Liberals are aiming to reopen the province’s $10 a day child-care deal with the federal government, which was signed earlier this year and only allows for renegotiation in the third year.
This would include a retroactive discount of $2,750 per child that dates back to Jan 1. 2022 and $10 a day before and after school programs. However, their child care promises would rely on successful negotiations with the federal government.
Four-Day Work Week
In response to the pandemic-provoked shift in the workplace, the Liberals are proposing a four-day work week. To develop a model, they would work with businesses and labour groups across all sectors.
This would come alongside protecting gig workers by modernizing the definition of what it means to be an employee. This expanded definition would allow creative and contract workers to get better access to benefits and protections, which would include 10 paid sick days.
Pharmacare & Pandemic
When it comes to drug coverage, the Liberals are aiming to work with the federal government to reach a national pharmacare deal. In the meantime, the Liberals are offering to enroll anyone without an employee benefits plan in their portable benefits plan. This would include gig and contract workers.
To address the critical shortage of health-care workers, the Liberals are promising to increase nursing program admissions by 10 per cent and create over 450 new medical school and residency spaces across the province. For students who commit to working long-term in rural communities, full tuition coverage will be available.
To clear the surgical backlog that has mounted throughout the pandemic, the Liberals are promising to invest $1 billion to expand health-care capacity with the goal of returning to pre-pandemic wait times by the end of this year.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Putin's Victory Day speech full of bluster about Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard in messages
Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed 'sexual interest' in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.
Montreal
-
Experts alarmed about increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
-
New antibody drug Evusheld now available to certain Quebecers to prevent COVID-19
Some Quebecers will now have access to a new antibody therapy drug from AstraZeneca intended to help prevent a COVID-19 infection for those who don't respond well to vaccines.
-
Liberals will run lawyer and former TMR mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe for Mont-Royal-Outremont
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade unveiled the party's candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont on Monday after the long-time MNA Pierre Arcand said he would not seek reelection.
London
-
No new COVID deaths reported in Middlesex-London over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 108 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days and no new deaths.
-
Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle
Breaking curfew has resulted in several other charges for a Sarnia, Ont. man, according to police.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after driving off escarpment: Owen Sound police
The Owen Sound Police Service say that just after 6 p.m. Friday, police received several 9-1-1 calls regarding “a truck driving off the cliff” on the upper east side of the city.
Kitchener
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
-
Collision closes section of Hwy 403 in Brantford
In a tweet, OPP said the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time.”
-
Officer had to swerve to avoid vehicle heading wrong way, arrests driver: Guelph police
A Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he drove the wrong way on the road and almost hit a police cruiser.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating serious head-on crash in Huntsville
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a serious, head-on crash that injured three people in Huntsville on Friday.
-
Motorist found asleep behind the wheel on Hwy. 17 charged with impaired driving
Impaired driving charges have been laid after two people were found asleep in a parked pickup truck May 8 on Highway 17 in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury police arrest man, seize drugs after bus depot fight
A fight at the Sudbury Ontario Northland bus depot Sunday has resulted in drug trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected cocaine, police say.
Ottawa
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.
-
Ontario PCs follow other major parties in announcing increase in ODSP rates
The Progressive Conservatives are following the Liberals, NDP and Greens with a new promise—which was not previously outlined in their budget—to increase financial supports for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent if elected.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Windsor
-
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
-
Hilda MacDonald intends to seek re-election as Leamington’s mayor
The mayor of Leamington says she will run again this fall.
-
RNAO Lois Fairley Nursing Award honours retired nurses who stepped up during pandemic
The 15th Annual R.N.A.O. Lois Fairley Nursing Award is being given to retired nurses in Windsor-Essex who came back to the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie
-
Cyclist dies in collision involving motorcycle on Highway 26
One person has died in a motorcycle and bicycle collision in Thornbury.
-
Guilty plea in 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man
Tyler Wren pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact on Monday in the 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man, Ryan Babineau.
-
Garage fire causes substantial damage to Clearview Twp home
Heavy, thick black smoke filled the air Monday morning as a fire ravaged a property in Clearview Township.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia are marking the 30th anniversary Monday at a memorial park, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
-
Son of man killed in Westray Mine disaster remembers father 30 years later
It was 30 years ago Monday when Damian Short lost his father in the tragic Westray Mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S.
-
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today on plane carrying 166 refugees
A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy who left behind his family is among the 166 refugees expected to land in St. John's, N.L., Monday evening aboard a plane chartered by the provincial government.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces new $2M organ donation program
The province is hoping to improve organ and tissue donation rates in Alberta with the introduction of a new $2 million program.
-
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis denied appeal for contempt of court
The Court of Appeal of Alberta has denied an appeal by former justice minister Jonathan Denis to stay contempt of court proceedings.
-
Fire breaks out at Calgary high school, classes move online for rest of year
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police officer Sean Cassidy cleared of assault charge
The Winnipeg police officer accused of allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest more than five years ago has been acquitted.
-
Manitoba announces relief program for residents impacted by spring floods
The Manitoba government is providing financial assistance to people, cities, businesses and farmers that have been impacted by the spring floods this year.
-
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Vancouver
-
The cost of fuel is so high in the province that BC Ferries is hiking its surcharge
The price of fuel climbed so high that British Columbia's ferry service provider is going to ask passengers to pay more.
-
Shooting gallery, multiple safe rooms included in Vancouver mansion listed at $22M
A Vancouver mansion comes with nearly all the amenities a would-be buyer could think of, including a shooting gallery and multiple safe rooms.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.1-magitude earthquake reported off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
A small earthquake that rattled British Columbia's north coast on Monday was lightly felt by some residents of Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis denied appeal for contempt of court
The Court of Appeal of Alberta has denied an appeal by former justice minister Jonathan Denis to stay contempt of court proceedings.
-
Fire started by 'smoking materials' causes $1.5M in damage: EFRS
A weekend fire that caused $1.5 million in damage was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, investigators say.
-
'Memorable and much loved': Canada Permanent Building designated a historic resource
A downtown building that dates back more than a century has been designated as a historic resource by the city.