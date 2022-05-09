Liberals unveil platform set to end for-profit long-term care, reopen child-care deal

A Liberal government in Ontario would count on a renegotiated child-care deal and "efficiencies" in procurement to pay for its promises, which include making housing more affordable and ending for-profit long-term care.

The party released its costed platform at an event in Toronto today, saying it would also draw money from contingency funds that the auditor general has described as "overly cautious."

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he feels "confident" his party could balance the budget by 2026-27 if elected, but he notes there are "always unforeseen circumstances" that could emerge.

It wasn't immediately clear how the Liberals would reopen the child-care deal, which the provincial and federal governments signed earlier this year and only allows for renegotiation in Year 3.

The party also revealed the housing plank of its platform, saying it would reinstate rent control and build 1.5 million new homes -- also key promises from the NDP.

The Liberals previously pledged to end for-profit long-term care, which they say would cost $50 million this fiscal year, $150 million in 2023-24, and $200 million in each of the following two years.

