'Toonie size' hail forecast for Toronto as severe thunderstorm watch goes into effect

Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see "toonie size" hail.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city Saturday morning, warning locals that the weather conditions could produce strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours Saturday.

The advisory says rainfall rates of 40 millimetres are possible with the thunderstorms.Toronto also remains under a special weather statement and officials said local rainfall amounts could total 60 millimetres through Sunday.

"Should conditions for the development of tornadoes improve this watch will be upgraded to a Tornado Watch," the federal agency said.

The weather agency adds the thunderstorms will taper off this evening as the warm daytime temperatures cool off.

ECCC warned that large hail can cause injuries and damage property, adding stronger winds can blow loose objects, break tree branches, overturn larger vehicles and mangle weak buildings.

The advisory urges locals to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect in other parts across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Caledon, Milton and London.

Tornado warnings are also in effect for Cambridge, Roseville, Breslau, Preston, Hespeler, West Guelph, Aberfoyle and Morriston, Ont.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning reads, adding to go to the lowest floor in your home and stay away from windows.