TORONTO -- A toddler who was seriously injured along with two women after being struck by a vehicle while on the sidewalk in Scarborough Sunday morning is “doing okay,” according to his father.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of three pedestrians that had been struck at the intersection.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-month-old baby boy in a stroller and two women suffering from injuries.

All three were rushed to a trauma centre. The baby sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, while the adults were in serious condition.

A few hours later, police confirmed that the baby's condition was serious, but stable.



Three pedestrians, including a 20-month-old-baby, were seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Oct. 13, 2019. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

On Sunday evening, a man who identified himself as the father of the child said his son is “doing okay.”

“He’s got a lot of energy. He loves to play, runs around a lot. I’m not sure he will be the same after this,” the father, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Toronto. “Right now he is still in the hospital being monitored, but he is okay.”

The father said the other two women who were struck by the car were his wife and his mother-in-law. They are both recovering at Sunnybrook Hospital, but he said they don’t have any memory of what happened.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “Right now, I am shifting my focus more on making sure that whoever is responsible for this is accountable and they turn themselves in.”

“They could have been killed today and if that was the case, he or she, whoever, left them there to die the way I see it.”

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto police Inst. Mandeep Mann said that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere Road.

“As it crossed the intersection at Pharmacy Avenue it struck the two adults and the 20-month-old boy as they were standing on the south curb,” he said.

“At that point, what we believe is an occupant of that suspect vehicle exits the vehicle, assesses the scene and then flees on foot southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.”

Investigators have released a photograph of a person of interest who they say may have been the occupant of the vehicle.



Police have released this photograph of a person of interest in a Scarborough hit-and-run that left three people, including a baby, injured. (Toronto Police Services)

Police say the vehicle, which investigators have previously described as a grey-coloured Dodge Journey, fled the scene heading westbound on Ellesmere Road. The driver has been described only as a white male.

Mann said that police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but that officers are treating the incident “very, very seriously.”

“We will identify who that driver was. We will identify who that occupant was that came out of the vehicle,” Mann said. “My message to those individuals, both of them and anyone else who was in that vehicle, is to please retain counsel and turn yourselves in to Traffic Services.”

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Investigators are also urging anyone who may have security video or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.