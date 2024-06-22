Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police

A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a "targeted incident."

Officers responded to the home on Casa Nova Drive, in the area of Major MacKenzie Drive and Weston Road, just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Four victims were located inside the home at that time with gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the victims, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, one victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update Saturday, police said two-year-old Marcus Vu and 40-year-old Thi Trang Do died as a result of their injuries. Investigators did not say which individual succumbed to their injuries in hospital and which died at the scene.

Police said the two other victims are in stable condition.

41-year-old Toronto resident Van Viet Duong has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

York Regional Police said the accused is believed to be known to the victims, though the relationship was not disclosed, and the incident is believed to be targeted.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.