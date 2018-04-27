The TMX Group says all markets will be shutdown for the remainder of the day due to an ongoing technical problem.

Trading was halted around 2 p.m. due to “issues with trading.” By 3:30 p.m., TMX tweeted that trading will not resume.

“All users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges,” they said in a tweet.

TMX Group said it will continue to update users as they investigate the issue.

The S&P/TSX Index was up to 31 points or 0.2 per cent around 1:40 p.m.