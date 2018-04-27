

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The TMX Group says all markets will be shutdown for the remainder of the day due to an ongoing technical problem.

Trading was halted around 2 p.m. due to “issues with trading.” By 3:30 p.m., TMX tweeted that trading will not resume.

UPDATE 4 - TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018

“All users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges,” they said in a tweet.

TMX Group said it will continue to update users as they investigate the issue.

The S&P/TSX Index was up to 31 points or 0.2 per cent around 1:40 p.m.