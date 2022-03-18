Tips on how to preserve your family photos for future generations
It's never been easier to take photos and save or share them with family and friends, but many of us have pictures we never actually get around to printing.
Many of us have older photos stuck in drawers or boxes that we're not really sure what to do with, and if you don't care for them, they won't last forever.
David Morgan started organizing his family photos a few years ago.
“It really kind of started when my dad passed just because we were trying to get his obituary together. Now, I’m trying to really organize things by year and by name,” said Morgan.
It may feel overwhelming at first, but Consumer Reports’ Jerry Beilinson said you may just want to dive in and get to work.
“Start with what you think is most important. Find the photos and the documents that are really going to mean something to you and to other people years from now,” said Beilinson.
It’s important to label everything, but do it lightly with a soft pencil. Add every detail you know to the back edges of photos including names, dates and locations.
You may also want to interview the oldest person in your family to help you fill in any blanks and get the stories behind the photos.
Restore whatever pictures you can with photo software. Morgan used Photoshop on his parents’ 1969 prom photo to improve it’s appearance and to remove lines and damage.
“I just really like that photo because my mom was really proud of that dress,” said Morgan.
There are some other ways to protect your photos to make them last longer. Beilinson said “use acid-free materials when you're storing your photos and documents. This will really help them from degrading over time.”
You should also protect your items from bright or direct light and keep them at a comfortable and consistent temperature and avoid humidity.
Don’t store photos in your attic or basement and keep them clean using a soft brush or lint-free cloth.
You can also make digital copies from the originals using a scanner or even your smartphone and then store those files in a few safe places like your computer, an external hard drive or the cloud.
Morgan plans to keep at it to preserve his family memories.
“I plan to correct more photos, print out more photos along with written recipes, stories and anecdotes,” said Morgan.
Many of us save pictures on our phone or computer, but it's good idea to print some off once in a while. You'll be glad to have hard copies of your favourites just in case something happens to your digital copies.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In video call, Biden presses China's Xi on Russia support
Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son's hockey game
Manitoba's premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma in U.S. federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Poilievre set to meet supporters at Montreal-area restaurant at centre of anti-vax controversy
The front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race is set to make a series of campaign stops in Quebec over the next few days, including one at a Montreal-area restaurant that was known to be a hotbed for a local anti-vaccine movement that deeply divided Laval's Greek community after some members died of COVID-19.
London
-
London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced
-
Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
-
Memorial held for Wyatt Chambers, Friday.
The 26-year-old died on Tuesday, March 8 after being ejected from a vehicle and then struck by the same vehicle
Kitchener
-
'COVID-19 continues to be with us': Waterloo Region shifting pandemic response as restrictions lift
Officials in Waterloo Region held their final scheduled COVID-19 update on Friday as the area shifts its response to the pandemic.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
Northern Ontario
-
Some SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury stage one-day strike
CTV News has learned several SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury staged a one-day strike Friday.
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Ottawa’a Westboro Beach to close for the summer
The city of Ottawa says the popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed for the summer while the National Capital Commission redevelops the area.
Windsor
-
Ukrainian refugees arriving next week
Discussions began Thursday night on how to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Windsor-Essex. Fred Francis, executive director of the Multicultural Council met with federal politicians to discuss the region’s role
-
Driver arrested after crashing stolen truck into LaSalle police cruiser
A suspect has been arrested after injuring an officer while crashing a stolen vehicle into a LaSalle police cruiser.
-
'TeCK Week YQG' to feature timely automobility discussion
TeCK Week 2022 is a week-long event bringing together tech leaders, founders, talent investors and more, but the week wouldn’t be complete without talking about the emerging automobility sector.
Barrie
-
Tourism in Collingwood, Ont. gets boost as restrictions lift
As restrictions lift, more people are getting comfortable leaving home travelling to places like Collingwood, Ont.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka LTC homes receive provincial funding to increase staff levels
Long-term care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a financial boost to increase staffing levels.
-
Barrie police charge man with accessing child pornography
Barrie police charged a 24-year-old man following a six-month investigation related to child pornography.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
-
City of Calgary granted temporary injunction to enforce bylaws during Beltline protests
Ahead of what was expected to be a heightened version of the ongoing 'freedom' rallies in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood, the City of Calgary has received a temporary court injunction to address disturbances.
-
Calgary police find missing man’s car found abandoned near Balzac
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they search for a man missing since Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son's hockey game
Manitoba's premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death.
-
High gas prices forcing Manitoba realtors to change how they do business
Many Manitobans are feeling the strain of the climbing gas prices. However, for those whose jobs require them to travel large distances, the climbing prices can be an even greater stress.
-
Nunavut hockey team travels 250 km by snow machine for tournament
A Nunavut-based hockey team has redefined the meaning of the hockey tournament road trip by travelling about 250 km by snow machine to play.
Vancouver
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service to increase prevention work from backyards to forests, official says
The director of provincial operations for British Columbia's wildfire service says the province needs a "holistic," large-scale program to reduce wildfire risk, starting in backyards, moving to communities then extending to forested lands.
-
Kamloops RCMP seek suspect in assault that 'may have appeared as a hug'
The incident happened at a bus stop in Kamloops on March 5, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
-
Alberta reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in final daily update
The province has 966 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 62 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.