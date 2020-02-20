TORONTO -- Three teenage suspects have been arrested after several people were injured during a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday night.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a RBC bank near 16th Avenue and Markham Road around 8:10 p.m.

Police said four bank employees had been injured. Two of people were stabbed and two others sustained head injuries, police said.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the three suspects, who were possibly armed with knives and a gun, fled the scene on foot.

Police said that with help of the K9 unit, the suspects, who are 13, 15 and 16 years old, were later located and taken into custody.

Update: After a successful K9 track - all three outstanding suspects have been taken into custody. An evidence search is underway and a large police presence will be remaining for the next few hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2020

Invetigators said the youth were arrested directly north of the bank in a townhouse, which was under construction.

Two of the suspects have no fixed address, while the third is from Mississauga.

The robbery is the latest in a series of bank robberies across GTA in recent months. Police are continuing to investigate.