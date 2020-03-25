TORONTO -- Three staff members at a Markham, Ont. long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a woman who lives at the facility contracted the virus.

On Saturday, York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji said the Markhaven Home for Seniors was experiencing a respiratory outbreak after confirming a woman in her 70s has virus.

Kurji said the woman is doing well and is in self-isolation inside the seniors’ home. He said that public health is still investigating how the woman was infected.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed three workers at the same seniors' home tested positive. Two of the workers are residents of York Region, while the other lives in Toronto and are all in self-isolation.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said that all patients have been separated and visitors are being restricted at the facility.

"This is concerning," Scarpitti said on Saturday. "Public and the staff at Markhaven are taking every necessary precaution."

Markhaven has been in operation for over 50 years and has nearly 100 beds for long-term care.

At least 688 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario, including several health care workers.