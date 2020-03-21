Health officials are reporting that a woman in her 70s recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a Markham seniors home.

The Markhaven Home for Seniors is experiencing a respiratory outbreak, York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji said Saturday.

“Inspectors visited and ensured all proper protocols in place were being strictly adhered to, Kurji said. “The tests were submitted as part of that protocol. Our investigation on the source of the infection is ongoing, as are implementation of additional measures.”

Kurji said the woman is now doing well, and is in self-isolation inside the seniors’ home. He said that public health is still investigating how the woman was infected.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said that all the patients are being seperated, and visitors are being restricted.

“This is concerning,” Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said on Saturday afternoon. “Public and the staff at Markhaven are taking every necessary precaution.”

He said that several patients and staff have been tested, but could not confirm the number of tests conducted so far.

Health authorities are asking that only essential visitors should be permitted to enter the home, and must continue to be screened.

Essential visitors are those who have a resident who is very ill or requiring end-of-life care, Kurji said.

Health authorities have warned that people who are elderly, have other medical conditions or reduced immunity are more vulnerable to the virus.